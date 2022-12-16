Journalist claims Todd Boehly is speaking to the agent of Bundesliga target

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is currently speaking to Moukoko’s representatives regarding a potential transfer.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke said to GMS: “I’m sure Todd Boehly is speaking to his representatives.

“Obviously, Moukoko, due to his contract situation, where he’s out of contract in the summer, can start talking to clubs from January. So whether Chelsea want to try and do this deal in the January transfer window or wait until the summer and sign him on a pre-contract, there are options there for them.”

The 18-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season and Chelsea could look to sign him on a free transfer. Alternatively, they could bring the move forward by paying a nominal fee in January.

The German international has six goals and six assists to his name across all competitions, and he could prove to be a quality, long-term addition to Graham Potter’s attack.

Chelsea are currently struggling in the attacking department and none of their forwards have been able to score goals consistently. Bringing in a quality goalscorer should be the top priority and it will be interesting to see if they can secure the services of Moukoko in the coming weeks.

The German international has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks, and he is unlikely to have any shortage of options. The player will be eligible to discuss pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January and it remains to be seen what he decides.

Ideally, Dortmund would want to agree on an extension with the player and hold on to him for the long run. It will be interesting to see if they can convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

A move to the Premier League would be a step up in Moukoko’s career, and he could continue his development with regular football at Stamford Bridge.