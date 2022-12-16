Journalist says Julian Ward is friends with club President as Liverpool want their star

Liverpool could have an advantage in the race to sign Enzo Fernandez.

That’s according to journalist Neil Jones, who has claimed the Reds’ sporting director Julian Ward has a strong relationship with Rui Costa, who is the president of Benfica, and that relationship could aid a potential deal.

Fernandez, 21, has shone for Argentina during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and now preparing for a blockbuster finale against France on Sunday, the 21-year-old could join Lionel Messi in lifting the prestigious international trophy.

Looking ahead to the conclusion of the World Cup, as well as the January transfer window, which will open next month, Fernandez, who has five years left on his deal, could become the target of a winter approach.

“At the age of 21 he’s a player of physicality, dynamism, quality, international pedigree now. It’s from a club we know Liverpool have a good relationship with,” Jones told RedMen TV.

“Rui Costa, it’s funny you mention him, I know Julian Ward is on his way out, but he has a good relationship with Julian Ward. I’ve heard Julian speak about Rui Costa and their conversations in the past, not about players, but Julian was involved with the Portuguese FA so it’s that sort of thing. It ticks a lot of boxes there.”

Since joining Benfica from River Plate in the summer, Fernandez has gone on to feature in 24 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to eight goals along the way.