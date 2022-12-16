Leeds United line up move for international striker with terrible goal-record

According to recent reports, Leeds United are eyeing a move for Real Valladolid striker Gonzalo Plata.

The Whites are believed to be in the market for at least one new attacker following Raphinha’s departure, as well as Patrick Bamford’s dreadful injury record, and one name to emerge at the top of the club’s shortlist is Ecuador’s Plata.

Enjoying a decent individual World Cup campaign, the 22-year-old right-winger has seen his stock rise, with Leeds United and Newcastle United both credited with having concrete interest.

However, with just six goals to his name in over 40 appearances, the 22-year-old’s domestic goalscoring record isn’t that great, and that will be a major concern for Whites’ fans.

The report goes on to say that Plata “does not look like he will leave Pucela in the winter market” but both Leeds and Newcastle “have marked him in red on their agenda.”