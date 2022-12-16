Legend of football retires from international duty after 143 appearances

When future generations talk about the greatest midfielders to ever play football the name of Sergio Busquets will be cast into the conversation somewhere.

The Barcelona legend has won everything there is to win in the sport and for someone that never really looked like a footballer, his ability to read the game and play it at his own speed made him captivating to watch over the last decade or so.

Unfortunately, Busquets’ time in the sport is nearing the end and at the age of 34, the Spaniard has decided to retire from international football following Spain’s exit from the 2022 World Cup, reports The Athletic.

Busquets made his debut for Spain in 2009 and became part of the golden generation in his country, who went on to have four incredible years at the international level.

The midfielder and his teammates delivered their country a first World Cup in 2010 and successfully defended their European Championship title in 2012 – having won the Euros back in 2008 as well.

The 34-year-old Barcelona star now finishes his career with La Roja having made 143 appearances and will now focus on extending his club career, with the midfielder also set to leave Barcelona at the end of the season.