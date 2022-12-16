Legendary footballer and former AC Milan manager Sinisa Mihajlovic dies after long battle with illness

Legendary footballer and former AC Milan manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has sadly passed away at the age of 53 after a long battle with Leukemia.

Mihajlovic succumbed to his illness after a three-year battle, despite still being in the dugout at Italian club Bologna three months ago.

Mihajlovic was diagnosed with the disease in 2019 and underwent three rounds of chemotherapy as well as a bone marrow transplant to combat it.

He suffered a relapse and was meant to go through further treatment which he revealed in March. In a press conference he had said (via Mirror):

“My recovery after the transplant [of bone marrow in 2019] was great, but unfortunately, these diseases are devious.

“From the latest analysis some alarm bells have emerged and there could be a risk of a reappearance of the disease. To prevent this from happening, I was advised to undertake a therapeutic path.

“This time I will not put in a slide tackle like I did two and a half years ago on an escaping opponent. I’ll get a head start.”

Sinisa Mihajlovic was a legendary figure in Italian football
Mihajlovic will be remembered as a legendary figure in Italian football, having played for Roma, Lazio, Sampdoria, and Inter Milan, winning two Serie A titles and four Coppa Italias along the way. In Italy, he also added the UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup to his collection. (via TransferMarkt)

 

 

 

