Liverpool and Manchester United stars could miss World Cup final after contracting illness

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Manchester United defender Raphael Varana could miss the World Cup final after contracting an illness.

Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano recently missed the semi-final of the World Cup due to illness. The French team would have been hoping and praying the virus had disappeared from the camp as they look to prepare for the final, but that wasn’t to be the case.

According to L’Equipe, Manchester United defender Varane and Liverpool defender Konate have both now contracted the illness just two days before the World Cup final.

Typically, it’s two players who play the same position, with Upamecano, another centre-back, missing the previous game.

France do still have William Saliba in reserve, who probably feels quite unfortunate not to have featured more at the tournament.

The Arsenal defender has been one of the best-performing defenders in Europe this season, but hasn’t been given much of an opportunity during the World Cup.

Argentina will be licking their lips at the prospect of France’s defence being ravaged by illness, with Lionel Messi tearing apart fully-fit defenders all tournament.

