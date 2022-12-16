Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old will be out of contract in June and a report from Give Me Sport claims that the Reds could look to cash in on the former RB Leipzig midfielder in January.

Dharmesh Sheth said to GMS: “He has had his injury problems throughout his career at Liverpool.

“There have been links once more to a return to the Bundesliga, but he is with the Liverpool squad now in Dubai and he has resumed training with them.

“It is definitely one to keep an eye on because if Liverpool decide not to extend that contract, then there might even be business to be done in January.”

Keita’s contract expires in a few months and Liverpool have not been able to agree on an extension with him yet. It will be interesting to see if they decide to sell the player next month instead of losing him for free during the summer transfer window.

The Guinea international arrived at Liverpool with massive expectations, but the transfer has not worked out due to his persistent injury problems.

The 27-year-old has impressed whenever he has been fit, and he’s clearly rated by manager Jurgen Klopp. However, Keita has not been able to get over his niggling injury issues.

Naby Keita is yet to make a single appearance in the league or Europe for Liverpool this season and the Reds should look to cut their losses on him and invest in a player with better availability.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see if they can sign the 26-year-old Moroccan next month.

Keita is currently back in training with Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether he can play regularly during the second half of the season if he is not sold in January.