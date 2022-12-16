Liverpool could offload midfielder as early as January window

Liverpool will not rule out selling Naby Keita during the January transfer window.

That is the view of Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who has hinted that the Reds may not offer the Conakry-born midfielder a new contract.

Keita, 27, has been with the Merseyside giants since he moved from RB Leipzig back in 2018.

However, despite being one of the club’s most expensive signings after they agreed to a £48m deal (Sky Sports), the 27-year-old has really struggled to recapture the form that earned him such a big move.

Clearly out of favour with manager Jurgen Klopp, Keita has played the majority of his minutes from the substitute’s bench, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, there is now mounting speculation surrounding the African’s long-term Anfield future.

When discussing what the January window could have in store for the former RB Leipzig box-to-box midfielder, Sheth, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “He has had his injury problems throughout his career at Liverpool.

“There have been links once more to a return to the Bundesliga, but he is with the Liverpool squad now in Dubai and he has resumed training with them.

“It is definitely one to keep an eye on because if Liverpool decide not to extend that contract, then there might even be business to be done in January.”

During his four years with Liverpool, Keita, who also has 50 international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 117 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 18 goals along the way.