Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid attacker Matheus Cunha.

Before Liverpool signed Luis Diaz, a report from AS claimed that they made an offer to sign Cunha just after he joined from Hertha Berlin, but Diego Simeone didn’t want him to leave the club so soon after joining.

With Diaz now facing a lengthy spell on the sideline, we could see Liverpool bring in reinforcements in attack.

Now, according to 90min, Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Cunha once again, with Atletico Madrid looking to find him a new club.

With Cunha now available for transfer, many clubs will be looking to make a move for the Brazilian. There’s no doubt he’s struggled at times for Atletico, but he’s competing with a host of excellent attackers.

A fresh move away from the club could be what Cunha needs, and his versatility could make him an attractive option for Jurgen Klopp.

Cunha is capable of playing out wide as well as through the middle of attack, so adding cover in these areas could be a smart move from Liverpool.