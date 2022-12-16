Man United ‘more likely’ to sign Cody Gakpo instead of World Cup breakthrough talent

Although they admire both players, according to journalist Dean Jones, Man United are ‘more likely’ to sign PSV’s Cody Gakpo than they are Benfica’s, Goncalo Ramos.

Gakpo, 23, has been on the Red Devils’ radar for quite some time now. The Netherlands international has enjoyed a hugely impressive spell that has seen him become the Eredivise’s most prolific goalscorer.

Already familiar with manager Erik Ten Hag, the Dutch forward, who has directly contributed to 105 goals in 159 club appearances, has been continuously linked with a move to United.

However, after confirming a huge deal to sign Brazil international Antony in the summer, United’s pursuit of Gakpo appeared to take a backseat, that was until recently anyway.

Seemingly reigniting their interest in the PSV attacker, United, who are on the lookout for a new hitman after terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract last month, could finally bag their man.

Gakpo isn’t the only attacking target on the 20-time league winner’s shortlist though.

Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos, who captured headlines all around the world after he replaced Ronaldo in Portugal’s lineup to face Switzerland and netted a hattrick on his World Cup debut, is another player attracting interest. According to Jones though, it is Gakpo who looks the likeliest to move to Old Trafford.

“In terms of comparing him [Gakpo] to somebody like Goncalo Ramos, I’m not sure we can really directly compare them as transfer options. I think they bring slightly different things to the table,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“I’d say Gakpo is more likely to sign of the two as it stands right now with the extensive scouting they’ve done on him and the type of player he is.”