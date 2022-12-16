Man United set to launch £43m bid for Netherlands international

Man United are determined to sign PSV’s Cody Gakpo and will test the Eredivise side’s resolve with a £43.1m offer in January.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim the Red Devils have decided Gakpo is the man to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following the club’s decision to terminate Ronaldo’s contract last month, it is no secret that the 20-time league winners are looking to bring in another striker. Manager Erik Ten Hag recently went on record, via the club’s official website, to inform fans that he is actively looking to sign a new forward in time for the January transfer window.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano hints Arsenal are the only club pushing for attacker transfer

That time is now nearly upon us and following a hugely impressive World Cup campaign with the Netherlands, Gakpo looks destined to leave PSV for the Premier League, and ahead of a proposed £43.1m bid from United, it could very well be Old Trafford that the talented 23-year-old finds himself at next.

Whether or not just over £43m will be enough to tempt PSV into selling remains to be seen, however, with Gakpo and Ten Hag sharing the same agency (SEG), United certainly appear to have an edge over any rivals who may also be considering bidding for the Eredivise star.

Since being promoted to PSV’s senior first team back in 2018, Gakpo, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 159 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 105 goals along the way.