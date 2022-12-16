Manchester City are plotting a sensational move to sign Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

Saka has quickly become one of the brightest young talents in world football. After proving his worth for Arsenal, the England international has started to produce on the world stage and has almost become undroppable for his country.

Saka is a key reason Arsenal currently sit pretty at the top of the Premier League – all of this at the age of just 21 years old.

Despite performing at an elite level right now, Saka is yet to reach his full potential, so it’s scary to think how he could be performing in a few year’s time.

Now, this is something Manchester City are looking to take advantage of, with 90min reporting that Pep Guardiola’s transfer plans include bringing Saka to the Etihad.

It would certainly be a sensational move from Manchester City if they pull it off. With Riyad Mahrez ageing, Saka could be the ideal replacement, but convincing Arsenal to part ways with Saka won’t be easy.

The 21-year-old also came through the academy so it will be a difficult task asking Saka to leave the club, especially with Arsenal doing so well this season.