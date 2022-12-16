Manchester City are willing to pay £110m to beat Manchester United and Chelsea to the signing of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Foot Mercato recently reported that Manchester United and Chelsea had both made offers to sign RB Leipzig defender Gvardiol.

The Croatian has enjoyed an impressive World Cup so far, with many labelling him as one of the best defenders of the tournament.

At the age of 20, it’s a remarkable achievement to be performing at the highest level at the World Cup as well as for Leipzig on a weekly basis.

However, Chelsea and Manchester United may have been dealt a blow in the race to sign Gvardiol, with a report from the Daily Mirror (via Sky Sports) claiming that Manchester City are willing to pay £110m to sign the defender.

It’s no surprise to see Manchester City pushing to bring Gvardiol to the Etihad. The Croatian is not only an excellent defender but extremely comfortable on the ball, a key attribute when playing in a Pep Guardiola side. The reported fee may feel a little excessive, but considering Gvardiol is performing at an exceptional level at such a young age, it could turn out to be a bargain.