Manchester United considering a move for 31-yr-old World Cup finalist

Manchester United are looking to improve their attacking options and they have identified Antoine Griezmann as a potential target as per Mediafoot.

The 31-year-old Atletico Madrid star has been exceptional in the World Cup so far and he could be a superb addition to Erik ten Hag’s attack.

Manchester United parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this season after his explosive interview criticising the manager and the club hierarchy. They will need to bring in a quality replacement for the Portuguese star.

Griezmann is at the peak of his powers and he could transform Manchester United’s attack.

Atletico Madrid crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages and they could be forced to sell players in order to cope with the financial blow of missing out on European football.

Griezmann could fetch a decent fee given his displays in the World Cup.

The player has a contract with Atletico Madrid until the summer of 2026 and it will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit are prepared to sell him for a reasonable price.

It is highly unlikely that Manchester United pay over the odds for the 31-year-old.

Griezmann will add goals and creativity in the final third. He can play as a centre forward as well as the number ten. The likes of Marcus Rashford could benefit from his link-up play and vision.

Rashford has been the only reliable scorer at Manchester United this season and he needs some help. Bringing in a proven star like Griezmann will give the squad some much-needed lift.