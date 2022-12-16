Manchester United could make January move for Juventus star but face hefty competition from the Premier League

Manchester United could make a January move for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic but they will face competition from the Premier League.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract recently terminated, a new striker could be a major priority for Manchester United as we approach the January transfer window.

Even if Ronaldo was to stay at the club, United have a lack of cover in this area, with Marcus Rashford often utilised in a central role when it could be argued he’s more effective playing off the left.

Now, according to Il Corriere Dello Sport, Manchester United could make a move for Vlahovic during the January transfer window, but many clubs are showing an interest in the Serbian forward.

The report claims that Chelsea, Arsenal, PSG, and Bayern Munich are also interested, so it could be a competitive race to secure his signature.

With Gabriel Jesus and Armando Broja recently suffering injuries that could keep them out for a while, both Arsenal and Chelsea will be just as keen to bring in a striker as Manchester United, so we could see a bit of an auction for the Juventus man.

