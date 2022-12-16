Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could be allowed to leave the club on loan in January despite only joining the club last year.

Sancho joined Manchester United in the summer of last year, with many expecting him to light up the Premier League after an excellent spell in Germany with Borussia Dortmund. However, it hasn’t quite worked out for Sancho so far and he’s struggling to play a regular part in this Manchester United side.

After spending a hefty amount of money on Sancho, United will be reluctant to allow him to leave, but a temporary move away from the club could be what he needs.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Manchester United could allow Sancho to leave on loan during the January transfer window, but they still see him as part of their long-term plans.

Interested clubs may be unwilling to take a risk on Sancho by paying a transfer fee to bring him to the club, particularly those in England after failing to adapt to the Premier League so far.

However, if he’s available on a loan deal which presents little risk, there could be a host of clubs keen to bring him in on a temporary deal.