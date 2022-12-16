Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has shown his commitment to the club by returning early to training following his World Cup exit.

After players had finished participating at the World Cup, clubs offered their stars a short break as they rejuvenate following the tournament. Naturally, after playing in a competitive, hectic World Cup, players will be mentally and physically drained, so a few days away from football ahead of the Premier League return would be beneficial.

However, according to Manchester Evening News, one United player opted to return to training early following his exit from the World Cup.

The report claims that Portuguese defender Dalot returned to training just six days after his country were eliminated from the tournament.

Most players were expected to return to training on Monday, with Dalot arriving at Carrington three days early.

With Dalot’s contract expiring at the end of the season, his decision will undoubtedly have gone down well at Manchester United and he could be hoping it convinces them to offer him a new deal, especially after his impressive season under Erik ten Hag.