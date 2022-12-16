According to The Times, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United is vying for the services of winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Napoli alongside Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the source, Newcastle has designated Kvaratskhelia as their “priority target” and is set to sign him either in the January transfer window or next summer.

Prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Premier League club regularly scouted the Napoli star.

Although Real Madrid and PSG are also interested in the winger, Newcastle’s owners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), are determined to sign him regardless of the £50 million price tag and Napoli’s efforts to lock him into a new deal.