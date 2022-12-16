According to recent reports, Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the Magpies have joined both Chelsea and Erik Ten Hag’s Man United in the hunt for the German striker.

Moukoko, 18, has enjoyed an incredible breakthrough often synonymous with young players who come through Dortmund’s ranks.

Since being promoted to the Black and Yellows’ senior first team back in 2020, the talented teenager has gone on to impress massively. Scoring 11 goals and providing a further eight assists in just 59 appearances, in all competitions, it is obvious to see why so many top clubs have had their head turned.

Not only that but Moukoko has already earned the praise of one of football’s best hitmen. Former Dortmund teammate, turned Man City superstar Erling Haaland, who spoke to the Bundesliga’s official website two years ago, had some high praise for the Cameroon-born youngster.

“Moukoko is much better than I was at his age,” Haaland said.

“I have never seen such a good 15-year-old in my life.”

Now with less than 12 months left on his deal, the upcoming transfer windows could see the 18-year-old move on, and with at least three top Premier League tracking his progress, expect this one to rumble on for a while yet.