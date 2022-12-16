According to Brazilian outlet Lance (via Sport Witness), the Hammers have opened up talks with the club to sign Maia while also negotiating a deal for his teammate Luizão who is on the verge of signing for the London club in January.

However, they are not the only club interested in him as Fulham and Spurs are also said to be keen on signing him. The report claims that the talks between the club and Fulham for a €10m transfer have been undergoing for quite some time and that Fulham are in much advanced talks with the club.

It’s further said that the only reason a deal has not been agreed with Fulham yet is that they want the player as soon as January while Sao Paulo is trying to hold on to him till the summer.