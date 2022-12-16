Newcastle have made a “concrete offer” for former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s contract at Manchester United was recently terminated shortly after he participated in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese striker called out a number of Manchester United staff members, including manager Erik ten Hag, with the club understandably feeling as though the relationship had become toxic, leading to Ronaldo’s contract being terminated.

Most clubs in England may be reluctant to take a risk on Ronaldo after showing signs of declining as a player and due to his lack of respect shown towards his manager, but Di Marzio has claimed that one Premier League club have made an offer to sign the 37-year-old.

“Cristiano wanted to stay in Europe, but he’s not received any concrete offers from European clubs. Only from Newcastle, but the idea was that he could play there until June, then go to Al-Nassr. But I think that deal is done,” said Di Marzio, speaking to Dutch source Soccer News, as relayed by TEAMtalk.

After Newcastle were recently taken over by Saudi billionaires, they could now have the financial capabilities to afford a player like Ronaldo.

The club will undoubtedly want to build their image as well as their playing squad, and Ronaldo’s stature in football could be hugely beneficial to Newcastle.