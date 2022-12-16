PSG defender Abdou Diallo has revealed Mbappe’s preference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

PSG defender Abdou Diallo has admitted that Kylian Mbappe believes Cristiano Ronaldo is well ahead of Lionel Messi in the age-old debate between the two.

Mbappe will face Messi’s Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium, as France seeks a second consecutive World Cup victory after defeating Croatia in the 2018 final in Russia.

Mbappe, who scored that day to help France to another major victory, will look to repeat the feat against the South Americans.

Messi’s team, on the other hand, is coming off five straight victories, including a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday evening, and they are determined to go all the way.

But the debate has once again centred around Messi and Ronaldo after the Argentine’s MOTM performances and Ronaldo’s world-cup exit.

And Kylian Mbappe, according to his teammate Abdou Diallo believes Cristiano Ronaldo is clear of Lionel Messi.

He said (via Daily Mail):

“Cristiano Ronaldo is literally everything to Kylian Mbappe.

“If you mention Lionel Messi against Cristiano, Mbappe will debate with you for at least an hour. For him, Cristiano is untouchable.”

These comments come just days before Mbappe and Messi meet in the World Cup final and could come back and bite the Frenchman if Messi decides to put on a show once again.

Both Messi and Ronaldo are widely regarded as two of the greatest players of this generation. They have won a combined 71 trophies (Messi’s 37 to Ronaldo’s 34) and a combined 12 Ballon d’Or awards (Messi’s record 7 to Ronaldo’s 5).

Internationally, Ronaldo has won the Euros with Portugal while Messi has won the Copa America with Argentina.

And while neither have won the World Cup with their country yet, that might change this Sunday.