Roy Keane shows his softer side when speaking about the World Cup final

Argentina and defending champions France will go head-to-head in the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday and it is a match with a lot of storylines surrounding it.

There is none bigger than that of Lionel Messi’s story, as the game’s greatest ever player gets one last shot at the only trophy that has eluded him throughout his magnificent career and it just so happens to be the biggest of them all.

It is fair to say that the majority of football fans around the world will be Argentinean for the day on Sunday as a result of the Barcelona legend and it turns out the hard-shelled Roy Keane will be no different.

The Man United legend, who rocks a no-nonsense persona on TV, showed his softer side when asked about the World Cup final and aligned with the romantic side by saying he hopes Messi wins the World Cup on Sunday.

Roy Keane hopes Lionel Messi wins the World Cup on Sunday

Speaking about the final on Sunday to ITV, Roy Keane said via the Sunday World: “It’s intriguing, it’s a great final and one to really look forward to.

“You look at France against Morocco and England and you think they’re not great, but they get the job done. They’ve conceded one goal in those two games and that was a penalty.

“But Argentina, with all the support behind them, the energy of the team and of course Lionel Messi, you would have to say they are slight favourites.

“We saw glimpses of peak Messi (in the semi-final against Croatia), he’s done it for years and years. The guy is fantastic and I love watching him.

“You know what, I hope they win it, even if it’s just for him.”