Leicester City are said to be interested in signing Moroccan World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi in January.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation for Morocco at the World Cup, contributing to the team’s impressive campaign thus far. His form has piqued the interest of clubs throughout Europe, including Leicester Ciy, Sevilla and Barcelona.

Leicester are expected to bid “as high as €45m (£39m),” according to French outlet L’Equipe, but the club has “yet to receive a concrete offer,” though bids are “expected to come in imminently.”

And according to today’s report by Inter Live, super agent Jorge Mendes is ‘already making moves’ for the 22-year-old and that he has received ‘many potential offers’ from some of the most ‘important clubs’ in Europe.

The report from Inter Live also echoes Leicester City’s interest while also naming AC Milan and Inter as two other clubs who are also interested.

Morocco will play Croatia for third place on Saturday, after which the player will return to his club, and with the January transfer window rapidly approaching, the aforementioned clubs may be involved in a bidding war to sign him.