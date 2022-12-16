Video: Darwin Nunez scores two goals on Liverpool return in mid-season friendly

Darwin Nunez scored a brace in Liverpool’s 4-1 mid-season friendly win over AC Milan today on the week of his return from the World Cup 

The Uruguayan joined Liverpool’s camp in Dubai this week after exiting the World Cup at the group stage with Uruguay.

With the Premier League side 2-1 up, Nunez came on during minute 59 and bagged a brace to help the Reds to a 4-1 win.

The striker had a poor World Cup in Qatar but showed promising signs with Liverpool just before the break and looks to have picked up exactly where he left off.

