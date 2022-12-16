Video: Footage from Messi’s childhood shows young genius replicating World Cup assist

Argentina’s Lionel Messi has been lighting up the World Cup in Qatar with some memorable assists and footage from the genius’ childhood shows the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner replicating one of them.

With Argentina looking for a breakthrough in their quarter-final clash with the Netherlands, Messi produced one of the best assists of his career with a no-look through ball to Nahuel Molina to make it 1-0 on the night.

Football fans around the world were in awe of the PSG superstar’s vision and now footage from the childhood of the game’s greatest-ever player shows him replicating that quarter-final assist – which can be seen below.