Video: Footage from Messi's childhood shows young genius replicating World Cup assist

Paris Saint-Germain
Argentina’s Lionel Messi has been lighting up the World Cup in Qatar with some memorable assists and footage from the genius’ childhood shows the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner replicating one of them.  

With Argentina looking for a breakthrough in their quarter-final clash with the Netherlands, Messi produced one of the best assists of his career with a no-look through ball to Nahuel Molina to make it 1-0 on the night.

Football fans around the world were in awe of the PSG superstar’s vision and now footage from the childhood of the game’s greatest-ever player shows him replicating that quarter-final assist – which can be seen below.

