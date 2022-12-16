Video: Joel Matip goes on adventure for Salah goal in mid-season Liverpool friendly vs AC Milan

Liverpool are in mid-season action against Serie A champions AC Milan in Dubai today and have taken the lead in the match through Mohamed Salah. 

Dubai has hosted the Reds’ mid-season camp and Jurgen Klopp’s side have already played one match so far – where they lost 3-1 to Lyon.

Today’s clash with Milan is their last before returning to Liverpool and the match has got off to the perfect start for Klopp’s men thanks to a lovely goal from Salah.

The goal came after Joel Matip went on one of his well-known runs up the pitch before some nice combination play with Roberto Firmino; the ball eventually found its way to the Egyptian forward who slotted the ball home to make it 1-0.

