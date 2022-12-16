Video: Jurgen Klopp shares touching moment with old Liverpool friend in Dubai

Liverpool were 4-1 winners against AC Milan in a mid-season friendly on Friday and after the match, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp shared a lovely moment with an old friend.

The German boss caught up with former Liverpool star Divock Origi at the match and was thrilled to see the Belgian star. Klopp could be heard saying “it’s so nice to see you” as he shared a lovely moment with the AC Milan striker.

Origi became a Liverpool cult hero under Klopp’s watch scoring massive goals in the Champions League against Barcelona and Tottenham, whilst also providing Reds fans with an epic moment against city rivals Everton.

This moment will make a lot of Liverpool fans smile as it certainly did for both Origi and Klopp.