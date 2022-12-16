(Video) Liverpool fans will drool over clip of Nunez terrorising AC Milan defender

Liverpool are taking on AC Milan in a club friendly.

The Reds look set to run out 4-1 winners and after providing Jurgen Klopp with some much-needed minutes, the bulk of Liverpool’s squad managed some minutes.

Goals from Mo Salah, Thiago Alcantara and a brace from striker Darwin Nunez look set to fire the Premier League giants to a well-deserved friendly victory with the latter earning some high praise from onlooking fans for his devasting performance.

Terrorising AC Milan’s backline, Uruguay’s Nunez has been a standout performer and that has been best demonstrated by the fan footage below, which saw the Liverpool hitman make a mockery of opposition defender Malick Thiaw.

