Liverpool are in mid-season action against AC Milan in Dubai and have gone 2-1 up thanks to a wonderful strike from midfielder Thiago.

The Reds took the lead in the match after a well-worked goal that was finished off by Mohamed Salah before Saelemaekers drew the Italian side level 24 minutes later.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s team went back in front just before halftime after a corner eventually found its way to Thiago, who hit a rocket from outside of the box.

LIVERPOOL FC 2-1 AC MILAN

? 41' Thiago Alcántara (#LFC)pic.twitter.com/zQbjYZEYon — All goals replay (@goalsreplayg) December 16, 2022

Thiago Alcantara's goal to make it 1-2 pic.twitter.com/R6WZ2nv4hM — Conrad Barreto (@conradbeckham) December 16, 2022

Footage courtesy of LFCTV