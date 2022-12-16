Video: Real Madrid legend Marcelo scores stunning brace for Olympiacos proving he has still got it

Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo showed that he still has it after scoring a spectacular brace for Olympiacos.

The Brazilian’s time in Greece hasn’t gone exactly as planned since his summer move, but this was a special moment.

He made his first start for his new club and the 34-year-old scored two worldies. His first came early in the second half. He collected the ball on the left and made a run, cutting inside before unleashing an unstoppable strike straight into the top right corner from outside the box.

His second was pure magic as he received the ball and flicked it up before lashing it inside the back of the net.

Watch the stunning brace below. (Footage courtesy Cosmote TV via Barstool Football):