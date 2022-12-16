(Video) “Through and through” – Arsenal star confirms desire to extend contract

Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson has confirmed his desire to renew his contract with the Gunners.

Nelson, 23, has been part of the Londoners’ set-up since he joined their youth academy all the way back in 2007.

Although he has experienced several loan moves, including to Hoffenheim and most recently Feyenoord, the 23-year-old would prefer to stay at the Emirates Stadium rather than move on again.

MORE: Exclusive: Euro giants warned against selling Arsenal transfer target

Speaking in a recent interview, when quizzed on his future, Nelson, whose contract is set to expire in the summer, said: “I’ve said it a few times now.

“I’ve been here since I was eight [years old], I’m 23 now, so I have been here for a long time now. I am an Arsenal boy through and through.

“[…] Of course [would like to extend contract], like I said, I have been here since I was eight. Arsenal is all I really know. I am only a couple of minutes from the stadium, all my family is here, so of course, I would like to stay.”

? Reiss Nelson wants to commit his future to the Gunners#Arsenal #Football pic.twitter.com/Px45QF9FMr

— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 16, 2022