Wayne Rooney challenges KSI to a surprise fight and the YouTuber has now responded

Fomer Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has challenged famous Youtuber turned boxer KSI to a surprise fight.

Olajide “JJ” Olatunji, who goes by the name KSI spoke to the media about Rooney’s call-up during his press conference ahead of his fight with Dillon Danis next month.

Rooney has always had a passion for boxing. In fact, he was an avid boxer as a child before deciding to play professional football, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Tyson Fury recently revealed how the striker comes from a boxing family and claimed that he is getting Wayne Rooney in his camp to prepare him for the fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

In an interview via Sport Bible, Fury said:

“I spoke to Wayne last night and he’s well up for it.”

“But he’s a right-handed person, so he has to switch up to be a southpaw, left-handed. So we’re going to bring Wayne in for preparation for Usyk.”

Asked if Fury is joking around, he responded:

“No, [I’m being] very very serious. He’s agreed, so he’s going to come into camp for about four weeks and help me. I’m a big fan of his as well.”

? “Rooney is a proper legend!” ? “He’s a massive boxing fan and comes from a boxing family!” ? “I need somebody smaller to prepare for Usyk so, Wayne, get on the blower!”@Tyson_Fury wants @WayneRooney to help him get ready for his Usyk fight ? pic.twitter.com/ruvtdwMZxh — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 8, 2022

And now KSI, ahead of his fight against Dillon Danis has revealed that Rooney had called him and showed interest in fighting the YouTuber. He said (via Sport Bible):

“It’s funny, and I hope he doesn’t get annoyed that I’m saying this, but Wayne Rooney hit me up saying ‘oh we should fight’.”