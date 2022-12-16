West Ham star admits he is not happy at London Stadium

Vladimir Coufal has surprisingly admitted he is not happy at West Ham.

Coufal, 30, joined the Hammers from Slavia Prague back in 2020 and since then has seen his stature within the game grow.

Although one of the country’s most well-rounded full-backs, Coufal has recently fallen out of favour with manager David Moyes, and that has left fans puzzled.

Fearing the 30-year-old right-back may be looking to move on, unfortunately for Hammers fans, have been proven right.

Confirming what has gone wrong for him in London, Coufal, while speaking to the Czech Republic International, said: “I went to ask (why I’m not playing so much anymore). But they couldn’t tell me anything about it.

“That’s football. Sometimes you play, sometimes you don’t. If the situation that occurred during the autumn were to continue, something will definitely be resolved and is being resolved. I don’t want to sit on the bench here as much as in the autumn.”

When pressed on where he would like to play next, should he be forced to push for a transfer, the European admitted he would like to stay in the Premier League, which of course, would open the door for a domestic rival to make a move.

“If possible, I would like to stay in England,” Coufal added.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world.”