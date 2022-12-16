Wolves looking to sign Man United star in as Ten Hag looks for replacement

Wolves are looking to sign Man United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the January transfer window.

That’s according to 90min journalist Graeme Bailey, who has reported the Red Devils have informed the right-back that he is free to leave Old Trafford once the January transfer window opens.

Moving on from Wan-Bissaka will free up room for Erik Ten-Hag to bring in a new right-back, something he decided was needed in the summer. https://t.co/dXMsGmxPqS — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) December 16, 2022

Not only that but Bailey has also reported that manager Erik Ten Hag has been keen to sign a new right-back since the summer, so should Wan-Bissaka depart, that would, of course, pave the way for the 20-time league winners to delve into the winter market themselves.

MORE: FIFA announce plans to expand Club World Cup to 32 teams from 2025

Wan-Bissaka, 25, is best known for his defensive attributes, but with football continually evolving and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold leading the way when it comes to modern full-backs, United’s London-born defender has found it incredibly difficult to adapt a new style of play.

Losing his place to Diogo Dalot, who is a much more forward-thinking full-back, Wan-Bissaka, who has barely featured in the last 12 months, looks nailed on to be offloaded.

Since joining the Red Devils from Crystal Palace back in 2019, Wan-Bissaka, who has two-and-a-half years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 127 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.