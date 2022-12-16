Wolves looking to sign Man United star in as Ten Hag looks for replacement

Wolves are looking to sign Man United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the January transfer window.

That’s according to 90min journalist Graeme Bailey, who has reported the Red Devils have informed the right-back that he is free to leave Old Trafford once the January transfer window opens.

Not only that but Bailey has also reported that manager Erik Ten Hag has been keen to sign a new right-back since the summer, so should Wan-Bissaka depart, that would, of course, pave the way for the 20-time league winners to delve into the winter market themselves.

Wan-Bissaka, 25, is best known for his defensive attributes, but with football continually evolving and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold leading the way when it comes to modern full-backs, United’s London-born defender has found it incredibly difficult to adapt a new style of play.

Losing his place to Diogo Dalot, who is a much more forward-thinking full-back, Wan-Bissaka, who has barely featured in the last 12 months, looks nailed on to be offloaded.

Since joining the Red Devils from Crystal Palace back in 2019, Wan-Bissaka, who has two-and-a-half years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 127 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.

