Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

The 23-year-old playmaker was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the season, but the Italian club managed to hold on to him. Back, then, there were rumours that Roma could tie him down to a new long-term contract.

However, the Italian giants have not been able to agree on an extension with the player yet, and that has fuelled further speculations surrounding Zaniolo’s future.

According to Radio Radio, Arsenal are interested in signing the 23-year-old midfielder at the end of the season and they could come forward with an offer of around €25 million in June.

Zaniolo is highly rated in Italian football and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player in the future. The Italian international can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as in the wide areas. Mikel Arteta could certainly use a quality player like him, especially with the versatility he possesses.

However, the reported €25 million offer might not be enough to lure him away from the Italian club.

Roma will probably look to extend his deal in the coming months and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The 23-year-old has a contract at the Italian club until the summer of 2024.

The technically gifted midfielder could improve most teams in the Premier League and Arsenal are unlikely to be the only club after him if he’s made available in the summer.

Zaniolo has two goals and three assists to his name this season.