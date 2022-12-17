Artificial intelligence has predicted that Joao Felix should join Manchester United for the good of his career amid interest in the Portuguese forward.

A recent report from AS has confirmed that Manchester United are a likely destination for Felix. The Atletico Madrid striker looks set to leave the club, possibly as soon as the January transfer window after falling out of favour under Diego Simeone.

The Portuguese forward recently featured at the World Cup, where he no doubt caught the eye of many clubs around Europe.

Now, another report from AS (via Sport Witness) has used artificial intelligence to assess where Felix should go next in his career.

The report claims that if Felix stayed at Atletico, he would score a goal every 26.8 minutes, 228.9 minutes if he joined Arsenal, and as low as 201.6 if he made the move to Manchester United.

It’s a similar story when looking at assists, with Manchester United coming out on top.

It’s unclear how the outlet used AI in order to come to this conclusion, but either way, it could excite Manchester United fans, particularly with their need for a striker.