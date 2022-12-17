According to recent reports, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is planning to hold talks with goalkeeper Emi Martinez once the 2022 World Cup in Qatar comes to an end this weekend.

Martinez’s Argentina are currently preparing for a huge final against Didier Deschamps’ France on Sunday afternoon.

However, regardless of which country lifts the prestigious international trophy this weekend, for Emery and his Aston Villa side, their attention is already on facing Liverpool in the Premier League on 26 December, and considering that game takes place just eight days after the World Cup final, there are no guarantees Martinez will be able to start.

MORE: Club president speaks out on Lionel Messi’s PSG future

According to the Daily Mail, Emery ‘will hold talks with Martinez after the World Cup final’ with a view to understanding the player’s state of mind before deciding on whether or not he can play against Liverpool.

Failure to include the Argentine shot-stopper against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will probably lead to backup keeper Robin Olsen filling in.