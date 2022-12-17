Chelsea have completed the signing of Christopher Nkunku ahead of next summer.

Nkunku was unfortunate to miss out on France’s World Cup squad after suffering an injury before the tournament began.

The Leipzig has had an excellent season in the Bundesliga as well as in Europe and it felt like a matter of time before one of the European giants came in for him.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have completed the signing of Nkunku, who will join the club next summer.

Christopher Nkunku deal, signed and sealed — here we go now confirmed. All documents and contracts are also signed, it’s 100% closed. ??? #CFC French striker can be considered new Chelses player, starting from July 2023. It’s all signed/sealed with RB Leipzig and player side. pic.twitter.com/u0gOytyM4U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 17, 2022

Chelsea have struggled in front of goal this signing and the signing of versatile forward Nkunku could completely transform their attack. The French international is capable of playing all across the front three and can be effective creating or scoring goals.

For the neutral, it’s exciting to look forward to the prospect of Nkunku showcasing his ability in the Premier League. With 21 goals and assists in all competitions this season, Chelsea fans will already be desperate to see their man in action, even if they have to wait until next season.