Chelsea have been scouting Brazilian youngster Victor Roque over the last few months.

Since Todd Boehly took over as the owner of Chelsea there’s been a clear strategy to target up-and-coming players for the future. Chelsea have already brought in a host of young talent from across the globe and they look set tot continue to do so.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea were interested in signing Endrick, before he sealed his move to Real Madrid.

Now, it appears Chelsea are staying in Brazil to find their next transfer target, with Ge Globo reporting that the London club have been scouting Brazilian youngster Roque for months now.

Roque recently received praise from one of Brazil’s greatest-ever players, Ronaldo. “He is going to fly so high,” said Ronaldo, as relayed by GOAL.

Targeting South American players can often present a huge risk due to the potential of not being able to adapt to life in the Premier League. However, there’s a host of hidden gems playing in these leagues and they’re often available at reasonable prices.

It’s a commendable strategy from Chelsea, targeting youth from around the globe, rather than spending hundreds of millions on solely ready-made talent.