Chelsea star refuses to rule out Stamford Bridge exit

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has admitted his long-term future could lie away from the Blues.

The American international has struggled to cement a place in the Londoners’ first team since moving from Borussia Dortmund back in 2019.

Continually finding himself on the Blues’ substitute bench, Pulisic has failed to convince any of his managers, including ex-manager Thomas Tuchel and current boss Graham Potter, that he is worthy of a place in their starting lineups.

Seemingly stagnating while playing nothing more than a bit-part role, the US men’s national team star is in need of regular playing time if he is to continue his development, and that is something he is unlikely to get at Stamford Bridge.

Now with just 18 months left on his contract, the upcoming transfer windows could present the 24-year-old with the perfect opportunity to leave in search of some much-needed first-team minutes, and the winger himself hasn’t ruled that happening out.

“Right now, I’m absolutely back at Chelsea and focused and that’s where my mind is at,” Pulisic said during a recent podcast interview, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“Ready to finish the season. But you know how things work in football, things change. Anything can happen.

“Things change quickly, for sure. We all know it. At the moment, I’m just pushing myself in training and working at Chelsea because that’s where I am right now.”

Since joining from Dortmund three years ago, Pulisic, who also has 56 international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 133 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 47 goals along the way.