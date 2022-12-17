One of the biggest beneficiaries of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could be Man United’s Harry Maguire.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who believes the English centre-back’s performance in Qatar could put him in a better position to ‘salvage’ his United career.

Despite being named the 20-time league winner’s captain by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Maguire, 29, lost his place under new boss Erik Ten Hag.

Forced down to the substitute’s bench, the 29-year-old has barely featured domestically since the start of the season.

Despite his precarious club situation though, international manager Gareth Southgate has continued to stick by the former Leicester City defender. Starting every single one of the Three Lions’ World Cup games, Maguire was arguably one of his country’s most valuable players.

MORE: Club president speaks out on Lionel Messi’s PSG future

However, now back on club duties with United after England suffered quarter-final heartbreak at the hands of France, Maguire, although unlikely to force Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez out of Ten Hag’s preferred starting 11, could still have an opportunity to turn his Old Trafford career around.

“I think we have to consider Harry Maguire’s form at the World Cup and his situation,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“He’ll be back on the bench when he returns to club football.

“At some stage soon, he will get a game at Man United, though. And from there, there’s a better chance of him salvaging his Man United career with some sort of form in his back pocket now, so I think there’s still a lot to play out before a transfer actually comes to fruition.”

Speaking to the press recently about Maguire’s future, Ten Hag, as quoted by the Mirror, said: “Only if he doesn’t want to be in these circumstances anymore.

“Until that moment, I am happy with him. I have said it to him and you, I can do nothing more. It is up to him to contribute to play himself into the team.”