Everton and Liverpool enter the race to sign Championship youngster

Everton and Liverpool have entered the race to sign Birmingham City youngster George Hall.

Despite being just 18 years old, Hall has become a regular for Birmingham City this season, playing 18 games including five starts.

Hall will undoubtedly be looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow academy graduate Jude Bellingham, who is now regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe at the age of 19.

In a similar fashion to Bellingham, Hall is now attracting interest from big clubs, with Football Insider reporting that Everton and Liverpool have entered the race to secure his signature.

Leeds saw a bid rejected for Hall during the summer transfer window, and with Everton and Liverpool joining the race they may feel their chance has gone.

Birmingham are said to be looking to use the funds to sign Dion Sanderson from Wolves on a permanent deal, so they could be willing to let him go for the right price.

It looks set to be a competitive race to sign Hall in January, with the two Merseyside clubs surely desperate to get one over on their rivals.