Exclusive: Chelsea and Manchester United target yet to receive contract proposal from current club

Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target Youssoufa Moukoko is yet to receive a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund.

Moukoko is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, meaning speculation surrounding his future at Borussia Dortmund is rife at the moment.

A report from The Times has claimed that both Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Moukoko, alongside Liverpool. The German international has kicked on and developed this season after Erling Haaland’s departure and is now a regular in the Dortmund side.

With Moukoko set to leave on a free transfer, Dortmund may have to act fast if they want to keep hold of their man, but Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that the German club are yet to offer him a new deal.

“There’s still no official proposal from Borussia Dortmund for Youssoufa Moukoko.It’s still an open situation, but I’m told Dortmund will have to act fast with a new contract otherwise the Premier League could be the destination, more so than La Liga. It’s now up to Dortmund.”

The Premier League is a possible destination for the Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target

Finding a player as talented as Moukoko available on a free transfer is a rarity. If the German youngster is looking to stay at Dortmund, it must be frustrating that the club are yet to offer him a new contract.

There’s no doubt Premier League clubs will be desperate to take advantage of Dortmund’s calmness over the situation, and an offer from one of the big-six in England could be a tempting prospect for Moukoko.