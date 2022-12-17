Exclusive: Chelsea and Manchester United target yet to receive contract proposal from current club

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target Youssoufa Moukoko is yet to receive a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund.

Moukoko is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, meaning speculation surrounding his future at Borussia Dortmund is rife at the moment.

A report from The Times has claimed that both Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Moukoko, alongside Liverpool. The German international has kicked on and developed this season after Erling Haaland’s departure and is now a regular in the Dortmund side.

With Moukoko set to leave on a free transfer, Dortmund may have to act fast if they want to keep hold of their man, but Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that the German club are yet to offer him a new deal.

There’s still no official proposal from Borussia Dortmund for Youssoufa Moukoko.It’s still an open situation, but I’m told Dortmund will have to act fast with a new contract otherwise the Premier League could be the destination, more so than La Liga. It’s now up to Dortmund.”

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Chelsea star not in negotiations with Italian club despite reports
Exclusive: Everton no longer the favourites to sign World Cup star despite being one step away in the summer
Arsenal monitoring 23-yr-old playmaker, could offer €25m for him

The Premier League is a possible destination for the Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target

Finding a player as talented as Moukoko available on a free transfer is a rarity. If the German youngster is looking to stay at Dortmund, it must be frustrating that the club are yet to offer him a new contract.

There’s no doubt Premier League clubs will be desperate to take advantage of Dortmund’s calmness over the situation, and an offer from one of the big-six in England could be a tempting prospect for Moukoko.

More Stories Youssoufa Moukoko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.