Exclusive: Chelsea star not in negotiations with Italian club despite reports

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is not in negotiations with AC Milan despite reports.

Ziyech has struggle to perform consistently for Chelsea since making a move from Ajax. The Morrocan wide-man has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea, but an impressive World Cup may convince Graham Potter to give him another chance.

Morocco will go down as one of the teams of the tournament at this World Cup after they reached the semi-final against all the odds. Ziyech played a pivotal role in the tournament, despite speculation surrounding his future.

Corriere dello Sport recently reported that AC Milan wanted to sign Ziyech in the January transfer window, but Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, has denied these claims.

“At the moment, there are no negotiations between Newcastle and Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech. There was also rumours of Ziyech in negotiations with AC Milan, but I’m told he is not on the Italian club’s list.”

With AC Milan no longer considering Ziyech a target, could we see him revive his career after his impressive World Cup tournament? His days at Chelsea appeared to be numbered before he jetted off to Qatar, but Graham Potter may have watched him performing for his country and possibly discovered a role for him in his team, particularly after others at Chelsea have failed to impress this season.