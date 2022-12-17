Everton are no longer favourites to sign Ajax star Mohammed Kudus despite being just one step away during the summer transfer window.

Kudus played an impressive role for Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar. The Ajax man has been utilised in a centre-forward role this season for his club, but was given a slightly deeper role for his country during the tournament.

His Champions League displays this season have been a particular highlight, and it’s no surprise to see clubs interested in prising him away from the Dutch club.

In the summer, Everton were “one step away” from signing Kudus, but they are now no longer favourites after his performances over the last few months.

“Everton were one step away from signing him in August, then the deal collapsed as Ajax didn’t want to sell also him after Antony, Lisandro, Gravenberch and more. Everton are no longer the favourites, he’s also exploring more options,” said Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

Kudus would be the ideal signing for Everton as they head into the second half of the season. His ability to score goals, create, and drive with the ball makes him a player Everton are crying out for.

With Everton’s three main wingers, Dwight McNeil, Demarai Gray, and Anthony Gordon, all failing to provide an assist this season, it’s clear to see where Everton need to bring in reinforcements.