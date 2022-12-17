Manchester United transfer target Denzel Dumfries is now too expensive as they continue their search for a new right-back.

Despite his impressive start to the season, Diogo Dalot has only just started to find his feet at Manchester United. The Portuguese right-back is in excellent form this season, but he is set to be out of contract next year.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has addressed Manchester United’s situation, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

“Manchester United position on right back situation is clear: priority is to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract, it will be discussed soon. Then it will be time to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka, agents are exploring Premier League destinations. Then to replace him with new right back, Denzel Dumfries as of today is too expensive; Jeremie Frimpong is just one of many options. It’s still early,” said Romano.

Securing Dalot to a new contract to protect his value is going to be vitally important for Manchester United. Losing him on a free transfer would be catastrophic, so extending his current deal should be as important as bringing in a new right-back.

It appears Dumfries may be too expensive, and this is a situation that arises fairly regularly after a World Cup. Dumfries performed well on the biggest stage with many clubs circling him. After a few good games, Inter Milan will demand an inflated fee with the January transfer window just a few days after the World Cup.

It will be interesting to see who Manchester United turn their attention to in the next few weeks.