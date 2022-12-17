Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

The 23-year-old has not been able to live up to the expectations since his big-money move to the Spanish club and Atletico Madrid are reportedly open to cutting their losses on him.

The player has fallen down the pecking order under Diego Simeone and Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Felix has a difficult relationship with the Argentine manager.

He added that Felix could leave in January and the Spanish club will demand a fee of around €100 million.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are prepared to come forward with a lucrative offer for the attacker. Eddie Howe has signed Alexander Isak recently and the signing of Felix would sort out their attacking department for the foreseeable future.

The 23-year-old is still regarded as a world-class talent and he could develop into a star for Newcastle. Felix impressed with Portugal during the World Cup and he could improve the Magpies substantially.

Felix can play anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be an added bonus.

Fabrizio Romano said to the House of Champions YouTube channel: