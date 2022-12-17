Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.
The 23-year-old has not been able to live up to the expectations since his big-money move to the Spanish club and Atletico Madrid are reportedly open to cutting their losses on him.
The player has fallen down the pecking order under Diego Simeone and Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Felix has a difficult relationship with the Argentine manager.
He added that Felix could leave in January and the Spanish club will demand a fee of around €100 million.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are prepared to come forward with a lucrative offer for the attacker. Eddie Howe has signed Alexander Isak recently and the signing of Felix would sort out their attacking department for the foreseeable future.
The 23-year-old is still regarded as a world-class talent and he could develop into a star for Newcastle. Felix impressed with Portugal during the World Cup and he could improve the Magpies substantially.
Felix can play anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be an added bonus.
Fabrizio Romano said to the House of Champions YouTube channel:
“I think there is a very good chance [Felix leaves in January] and the relationship between Joao Felix and Diego Simeone, from what I’m told, is really difficult, but more than difficult.
“He’s not in the starting eleven at Atletico Madrid and this is a big problem for a player with the qualities and skills of Joao Felix so he wants to leave and Atletico Madrid, in an official position Miguel Angel Gil Marin CEO of the club, a few days ago he stated we are open to listening to proposals for Joao Felix.
“They want more than €100 million, so let’s see who is going to be ready to invest that kind of money on a player who is not a traditional number nine in a January transfer window, so not an easy one but what we can say is that his agent, Jorge Mendes, is speaking to many clubs including English clubs, but not just English clubs also French clubs like PSG.
“Everything is open at the moment, it will take time it’s not something that’s going to happen in the next days but Joao Felix has very good chances to leave Atletico Madrid in January.”