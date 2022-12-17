Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea star’s future as he’s set to play away from Stamford Bridge next year

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi who is set to stay on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in January.

Hudson-Odoi joined Leverkusen on loan during the summer transfer window. With Chelsea struggling this season, the possibility of recalling Hudson-Odoi may have been considered.

The youngster is receiving regular game time at Leverkusen, something he struggled to come by during his time at Chelsea, so staying in Germany is probably best for his development.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Hudson-Odoi will remain at Leverkusen for the rest of the season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not return to Chelsea already in January. "We assumed that Callum would stay, but now we also have the certainty that he will stay until the end of the season", Bayer Leverkusen director Rolfes tells Bild. ? #CFC "We're very happy, he's key player". pic.twitter.com/Xb2IBCVmN6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 17, 2022

Hudson-Odoi could still have a future at Chelsea. At 22 years old, the youngster is yet to reach his prime years, so hopefully, the development and experience he gains at Leverkusen can lead to him becoming a regular in the Chelsea side as of next season.

Hudson-Odoi will be hoping things are a little different under Graham Potter, with previous managers seeing him as a squad option at best. The addition of Todd Boehly as owner could also be beneficial as he’s shown in his first few months his willingness to build a young squad for the future.