Fears for Arsenal after injured attacker appears to pull hamstring vs Juventus

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson has suffered an untimely during the Gunners’ club friendly against Juventus on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s Londoners suffered a 2-0 defeat after both Granit Xhaka and Rob Holding netted own goals.

However, the result will be the least of the Spaniard’s worries after Nelson went down injured mid-way through the game’s first half. The young winger was replaced by Marquinhos.

Football London have reported Nelson, after going down, clutched the back of his leg, suggesting the 23-year-old had torn his hamstring muscle.

The player will be gutted to have picked up an injury just days away from the Premier League’s restart on 26 December. Gabriel Jesus is also on the treatment table after picking up an injury while away on World Cup duty with Brazil and that could have offered Nelson a pathway into his manager’s first-team plans.

However, if the 23-year-old has torn his hamstring, it goes without saying, he is very unlikely to be fit and available for the Gunners’ first game back against West Ham in two Monday’s time.